Nearly $400 million funded for new aircraft facility at Global TransPark in Kinston

By Celeste Ford
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Funds approved by the North Carolina Legislature will bring new jobs to counties in the east and support our military.

A new aircraft maintenance facility will be built on the campus of the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston.

On Thursday, the North Carolina General Assembly approved nearly $400 million for Lenoir County as part of the 2023-24 state budget.

Majority Whip and State Senator, Jim Perry, says the funds will be put to good use to support our troops.

“Military construction money is hard to come by, there was an opportunity to bring in the naval and Marine Corps C-130 ′s, bring them back from MOAB, and for FRC East to get that business, but you know they’re huge, those C-130s are just large aircraft, so they needed a great deal of hanger space,” says Perry.

The spending plan cuts taxes by $1.2 billion for North Carolina families and businesses over the next two years.

Global TransPark Executive Director, Preston Hunter, says residents in Lenoir and nearby counties will benefit from the project in more ways than one.

“The Fleet Readiness Center is one of the largest industrial employers east of 95, and it really by expanding this workload, it strengthens not only here in Lenoir County and the Global TranPark by bringing an additional 200 jobs to the area, but it also strengthens the fleet readiness center down in Havelock and the work they’re doing in Craven County by having that additional workload here,” says Hunter.

An additional $30 million will go to the Global TransPark for a flight training and corporate office facility.

“This really benefits the people in Craven, Beaufort, Carteret, Pamlico, Lenoir, Jones, Greene, you name it, you know a lot of folks drive to those jobs because they’re such fantastic jobs,” says Perry.

The 2023 state budget that Governor Roy Cooper said he would allow to become law includes money for other entities throughout Lenoir County, like the City of Kinston, first responders, and Lenoir Community College.

The new building is set to be completed by the 2026.

