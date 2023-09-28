Advertise With Us
Morehead City receives $8.6 Million in state appropriation funds

By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The new state budget has provided funding for one town here in the east.

Morehead City was approved for $8.6 million in appropriations funding in the state budget by the NC Legislature.

The money will be divided among three projects – $4.6 million will help Sugarloaf Island’s shoreline restoration project, and $2 million for the rebuilding of Fire Station 3, which was damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

“Port cities opportunity in the state legislature is recognizing that they’re willing to invest in our coastal resources as much as our Piedmont’s and our mountain area and I don’t think I could say enough how proud I am of all the people in my community of my city staff all this that we’re talking about today would not be possible without their hard work,” said Mayor Jerry Jones.

The town says the remaining $2 million will go toward long-term improvements at Big Rock Stadium within Rotary Park.

