MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Philly Cheesesteak Dip

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Philly Cheesesteak Dip!

Philly Cheesesteak Dip (FINAL PRODUCT) (WITN)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

Philly Cheesesteak Dip :

1-lb lean ground beef

1 medium yellow onion (chopped)

1 medium green bell pepper (seeded and chopped)

1 medium red bell pepper (seeded and chopped)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1-teaspon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup whole milk

4-oz cream cheese, cubed

1-cup shredded mozzarella cheese

4-slices provolone cheese

Baguette slices or tortilla chips (to serve)

Philly Cheesesteak Dip (INGREDIENTS) (WITN)

Philly Cheesesteak Dip (INGREDIENTS) (WITN)

Here are the directions:

Heat a skillet to medium heat then add in the beef to cook while breaking it into chunks until BROWN and CRUMBLING. (About 6-minutes)

Stir in the onions and peppers then cook until the vegetables are soft or for about 7-minutes.

Add in the garlic and cook for about 1-minute.

Then season with salt and pepper.

Next, stir in the milk, cream cheese and mozzarella until smooth then remove from the stovetop.

At this point, cover the mixture with provolone cheese slices.

Broil the dip until the cheese is MELTED and GOLDEN BROWN (approx. 2-3 minutes).

Finally, serve while HOT with bread slices or tortilla chips for the perfect dip.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip (MIXING WITH MAGGIE) (WITN)

Make sure you view the FULL “Mixing With Maggie” segment above for additional information!

And if you give this recipe a try, make sure to post pictures on social media using the hashtag: #mixingwithmaggieWITN :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.