Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young

Roger Antonucci celebrated turning 102 years old this week. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Amanda Rose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating another milestone birthday.

Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old this week.

Antonucci’s two daughters, Lisa Messina and Melanie Thompson, organized their dad’s 102nd birthday celebration on Wednesday at The Oaks at Towne Lake, an assisted living facility.

They said their proud Italian father was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Georgia about 20 years ago.

He lived a modest life as a tailor and was married for 65 years to his sweetheart, Anne.

“His mom lived to 101, so he’s outlived everybody in his family,” Thompson said.

Age is just a number for Antonucci.

“I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci’s advice for staying young is to have a sense of humor as he keeps his loved ones always smiling.

“And I like women. I like women,” he said.

Thompson added, “Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order.”

And he’s ready to keep the birthday celebrations coming.

“I feel like I could go for another two, three more years,” Antonucci said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bennett
Citizens, two commissioners file lawsuit over Martin County manager hiring & pay raises
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro police looking for missing woman
Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal crash at 300 South Grace Street.
NEW INFO: Rocky Mount police investigating fatal wreck

Latest News

Fire fighter dies after 70+ years of service
Fire fighter dies after 70+ years of service
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
Brothers charged with attempted murder after Bethel shooting
Brothers charged with attempted murder after Bethel shooting
Federal student loan repayments restart the first of October
Federal student loan repayments restart the first of October