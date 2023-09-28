Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Lawson Creek Park to receive $110K for park extension

The Lawson Creek Park marsh walk extension project is a $110,000 project in New Bern.
The Lawson Creek Park marsh walk extension project is a $110,000 project in New Bern.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One city in the east is entering into a second phase of extension on one of its parks.

The Lawson Creek Park Marsh Walk Extension Project is a $110,000 project in New Bern.

Parks & Rec officials say the new phase two of the three-phase project will extend the marsh walk roughly 300 feet on the north side of the marsh towards Jack’s Island. It will also add a fishing platform onto the extension.

“And the great thing about having this marsh walk and being able to extend it is you do get to access parts of March that you normally wouldn’t get to see this is a large marsh area there’s a lot of wildlife out here it also gives people who don’t have access to a boat and the opportunity to access this side of the water and fish from it,” said Parks & Recreation director Kari Warren.

The funding for the extension comes from the Coastal Area Management Act grant. The city says it will match.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bennett
Citizens, two commissioners file lawsuit over Martin County manager hiring & pay raises
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro police looking for missing woman
Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal crash at 300 South Grace Street.
NEW INFO: Rocky Mount police investigating fatal wreck

Latest News

Martin County Manager announces resignation after lawsuit against Martin County and three...
Martin County Commissioners react after embattled county manager resigns
Martin county commissioners speak after county manger resigned following lawsuit
Martin county commissioners speak after county manger resigned following lawsuit
possible government shutdown impact
Possible government shutdown impact on residents in the east
Teachers’ pay raise from the new state budget faces complications
Teachers’ pay raise from the new state budget faces complications
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all