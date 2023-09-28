Advertise With Us
Latest drought monitor showing improving signs after Ophelia’s rainfall this past weekend

Rainfall from Tropical Storm Ophelia helped out the ENC area
By Dustin Staples
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the start of September, the ENC area has seen many dry days and even though this past weekend was not a drought busting forecast, it was enough to help out a few areas in the viewing area, as Tropical Storm Ophelia was moving through.

As of last weeks update from the week of September 21-27 drought monitor, a few areas south of Highway 264 and northwest of Highway 64 were in a drier than normal pattern, with a few isolated areas in and around Elizabeth City were under a moderate drought.

Drought monitor from week of September 21, 2023.
Drought monitor from week of September 21, 2023.(maxuser | WITN Weather)

From this weeks update from September 28, 2023, most of the ENC area is not seeing as much of a drought now. There is still a small percentage in Elizabeth City and just west of Wilson and Edgecombe counties that are still considered drier than normal, but majority of the viewing area is doing much better.

Here is the weekly drought monitor update for the North Carolina.
Here is the weekly drought monitor update for the North Carolina.(maxuser | WITN Weather)

As we press forward on time, the latest rainfall forecast prediction from the Climate Prediction Center show North Carolina and most of the southeast in a wetter than normal pattern for the next 6-10 days out.

Here is the latest rainfall forecast predictions from the Climate Prediction Center.
Here is the latest rainfall forecast predictions from the Climate Prediction Center.(maxuser | WITN Weather)

