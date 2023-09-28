Advertise With Us
High tide washes out dune on Highway 12; crews working this morning

Highway 12-28-23; NCDOT crews working to repair the dune lost overnight.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Transportation is asking drivers to be wary of a portion of Highway 12 as crews are working to clear the roadway after a protective dune was lost.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Highway 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center is open and passable, however, sand and water still sit on the roadway.

The NCDOT says crews are working this morning to replace the dune that was lost after a high tide last night.

They are warning drivers to be prepared for brief lane closures and traffic delays as crews work.

