High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

