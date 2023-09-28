Advertise With Us
Heinz creates 'new' sauce for Taylor Swift

Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.
Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Heinz is releasing a condiment in honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The limited edition sauce is called “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.“

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)

A Swift fan says that is what she appeared to be eating with chicken tenders at Kelce’s NFL game on Sunday.

The sauce is technically not new. Heinz usually calls it “Kranch,” but a hundred bottles will come with the custom label.

Heinz has not yet said how to get the limited edition sauce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

