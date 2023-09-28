Governor vetoes bill overhauling election authority in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D) says he has vetoed a GOP-backed bill that would overhaul state and local election boards.

Senate Bill 749, which was passed by the General Assembly along party lines last week, would restructure not only the makeup of the boards but also who appoints the members of those boards.

Under the bill, the new law would replace members on the North Carolina State Board of Elections, as well as all of the members of North Carolina’s 100 county election boards, effectively stripping Cooper of his ability to appoint board members who vote on things such as polling locations and poll workers, all the way to determining whether or not a candidate is eligible to run as well as the initiating of elections investigations.

Under the current system, the Governor appoints all members of these boards are made up of five members with the sitting governor’s party having one seat more than the other party. Under the new bill, the split would be even and all members of the boards would be chosen by the General Assembly.

“The legislative takeover of state and local elections boards could doom our state’s elections to gridlock and severely limit early voting. It also creates a grave risk that Republican legislators or courts would be empowered to change the results of an election if they don’t like the winner<” Cooper said in a statement released after the veto. “That’s a serious threat to our democracy, particularly after the nation just saw a presidential candidate try to strongarm state officials into reversing his losing election result. Courts have already ruled the ideas in this bill unconstitutional, and voters overwhelmingly said no when the legislature tried to change the constitution.”

Sen. Warren Daniel (R-Burke) responded by saying, “North Carolinians deserve to have the knowledge and confidence that their state and local boards of elections are operating in the best interest of the voters, not a particular political party. Single-party control has led to distrust and skepticism among voters. Voters should be asking themselves why Gov. Cooper is so desperate to maintain his partisan grip on the State Board of Elections. I look forward to once again overriding Gov. Cooper’s veto and establishing truly bipartisan boards of elections in North Carolina.”

Currently, North Carolina Republicans hold a super-majority in both the State House and Senate, making an override of Cooper’s veto likely.

If the veto is overridden, Democrats have said they would turn to the courts and challenge the measure there. However, Republicans have a 5-2 majority in the North Carolina Supreme Court as well..

