Fleet Readiness Center East shares creation of next-generation F-35 component

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East is setting firsts with the creation of an F-35 aircraft part after months of work.

According to a press release, employees with Fleet Readiness Center East have become the first within the Department of Defense to successfully create the next-generation F-35 lift fan clutch. This clutch is for the F-35B Lightning II aircraft.

FRCE declared earlier in the year that they had all the required materials, staff, and supporting equipment to properly create the lift fan clutch.

“The F-35B’s short take-off and vertical landing abilities offer the Fleet critical capabilities that cannot be duplicated by any other aircraft,” said FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. James M. Belmont. “The lift fan clutch is a vital part of the aircraft’s lift system. Standing up this capability allows us to provide support for the F-35B that’s not available anywhere else in DoD.”

Establishment Lead Fred Lebrun gave perspective on the difficulty of this project saying that most component manuals have between 500 to 1,000 pages while this clutch required 10,000 pages of steps to be followed. The finished product arrived Aug. 22.

“I’m very proud of the team,” said LeBrun. “It takes years of hard work to do all of this. This was a huge undertaking which energizes our lift system support and pushes us into the future.”

We’re told this milestone marks the continuation for FRCE’s expanding support for the F-35B Lightning II aircraft. Future projects include testing the aircraft’s vertical fan in early 2024.

