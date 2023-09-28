Advertise With Us
Fire fighter dies after 70+ years of service

By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - One first response agency is mourning the loss of one of its longtime members.

Pine Knoll Shores Fire and EMS announced Chief Bruce Bruce Flynt - a more than 30-year volunteer firefighter with the department - with more than 70 years of service throughout the state of North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Pine Knoll Shores. He was 93 years old.

Current Chief Jason Baker said Flynt was an integral part of the department providing wisdom from his years of service. Baker says Flynt was a large reason for the department’s Insurance Services Office safety rating.

“It kind of feels like we lost the granddaddy of the family. And he knew the state fire Marshall’s office, he knew the administration, and he brought that knowledge and experience to Pine Knoll Shores and continued to use it. He will always be a part of us, and you know in his name we’re going to continue to better ourselves and do better,” said Pine Knoll Shores Fire Chief Jason Baker.

Baker says he also spoke with Flynt’s daughters who say the family plans to hold his funeral in his hometown in Forsyth County.

