Federal student loan repayments restart the first of October

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Student debt is a price tag many are faced with after earning a college degree.

ECU Nursing Student, Adrianna Ream says, “It’s very overwhelming. I apply for scholarships and grants constantly and that’s honestly the only way I’m able to afford it.”

After three and a half years of being in administrative forbearance due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, federal student loan repayments will be back in full swing starting Sunday, October 1st.

Lee Bray, Pitt Community College Financial Aid Director told WITN, “If you get a notification from a loan servicer like Aidvantage, Mohela, or the Department of Education, do not ignore it. You actually have to sign up for an account for them.”

Though many may be overwhelmed with the repayment period starting back up, financial advisors say it’s best to be proactive.

Bray says, “There are many options to choose from to lower your monthly payments.”

“The Save Program and the income-driven repayment program. Both of those are programs that I urge students to check out who are facing federal loan repayments. All you have to do is google “SAVE” for student loans,” Julie Poorman, ECU Financial Director told WITN.

You could potentially face consequences if you try to ignore them Bray says. “It is detrimental to your credit and your finances if you don’t make those payments so it’s important to contact the loan servicer because they’re are so many options to defer payments so you don’t have to make one, or 0 monthly payments, or no interest.”

Poorman also told WITN that it’s important to be safe and smart in preparing for the repayment period by being mindful of scams. “Nobody from the Department of Education is going to call you. If someone calls you-- do not give them your Social Security Number, your date of birth, your bank account number, or anything like that. Don’t give them your tax information. That’s not how this works, they don’t do that.”

Wait times for loan servicers may be long due to the influx of borrowers calling ahead of the repayment period however, you can also go to studentaid.gov to see all your information about your repayment, student loan, and who your student loan servicer is.

Your loan servicer’s website can also be used to view the repayment options before the first payment is due.

