Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional support alligator in with him.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) – A fan was denied entry into a baseball game Wednesday night after he tried to get in with his emotional support pet.

But this pet wasn’t an emotional support dog or cat. It was an alligator.

The fan, identified as Joie Henney by the Philadelphia Enquirer, has Wally the alligator to help him battle depression.

Henney attempted to take Wally with him as he entered Citizens Bank Park to watch the Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies’ official website says certain pets are allowed, but that does not seem to include alligators.

“Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited,” the website says.

Unfortunately, Wally does not appear to fit into these categories and was not allowed into the ballpark.

