ECU hosts 2023 Fall Career Fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On September 27th ECU held a career fair to help companies meet prospective employees and help students get out into the professional field.

East Carolina University Career Services held two job fair events at the Greenville Convention Center. The facility was packed with potential candidates and companies from all over; locally, regionally, and nationally.

Many students were dressed to impress as they walked around to different tables and met with companies that targeted all majors, so there was a little something for everyone.

“Talking with a lot of people, I’ve been making it a point to meet people not jobs, cause previously I’ve just been all about the company and the job and I haven’t really gotten anywhere so just networking that’s what this place is good for,” student, Nathan Podbielski said.

In a time where it is very challenging to find staff, this helped give exposure to the companies as well. Many employers were willing to work with the students, whether it was full-time, part-time, internship, or co-op.

“Trying to find enough employees right now has been a struggle so we are constantly hiring,” Employer, Ryan Ristaino said.

The Job and internship fair was held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. featuring over 100 employers. The Science, Engineering, and Technology fair was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the facility welcomed over 200 companies, recruiting students in the fields of engineering, construction management, pharmaceuticals, technology, and more.

“This event has been great for finding a position, I just talked to a few medical sales and logistic companies around here. I haven’t necessarily gotten any offers per se but it has been a great opportunity to talk to a bunch of different diverse groups to try to see where I will fit in the professional field,” student, Jared Hardenbergh said.

A lot of students found this to be very helpful but would change the way the QR map was designed, saying it was very difficult to understand how to navigate the building.

“I think the map could be a little more compact and a little bit more informative,” Hardenbergh said.

According to ECU Career Services Director, Tom Halasz, the companies did have to pay a fee to attend the event, however, the money will go towards future Career Service operations.

On September 28th, many of these organizations will hold on-campus interviews with candidates who met at this event.

