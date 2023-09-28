Eastern Carolina man found with 290 pounds of cocaine in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in a Colorado jail after troopers say they found more than 290 pounds of cocaine in a minivan.

The Colorado State Patrol says Tyleke Stokley, 28, of Elizabeth City, and Darvin Campbell, from Alabama, were caught on I-70 near Grand Junction early Monday morning.

State troopers said they stopped the men’s Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation. Troopers suspected criminal activity and after getting a search warrant, they found the cocaine hidden in suitcases.

The two were charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine, and special offender for transporting more than 7 grams of cocaine into the State of Colorado.

Stokley, who according to records used to live in Winterville, is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The feds say that much cocaine is worth an estimated $3.8 million on the street.

