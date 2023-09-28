Currituck County man facing a dozen child porn charges

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in jail under a hefty bond after his arrest on a dozen child porn charges.

Currituck County deputies yesterday raided a home in the 6100 block of Caratoke Highway as part of an internet crimes against children investigation.

James Bright II was then charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The man was placed in the Currituck County jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

