Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Currituck County man facing a dozen child porn charges

James Bright II
James Bright II(Currituck County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in jail under a hefty bond after his arrest on a dozen child porn charges.

Currituck County deputies yesterday raided a home in the 6100 block of Caratoke Highway as part of an internet crimes against children investigation.

James Bright II was then charged with 12 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The man was placed in the Currituck County jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bennett
Citizens, two commissioners file lawsuit over Martin County manager hiring & pay raises
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal crash at 300 South Grace Street.
NEW INFO: Rocky Mount police investigating fatal wreck
Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro police looking for missing woman
Deputies in Pamlico County say a six-month narcotics operation has netted 17 arrests so far.
DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County

Latest News

As of the11 AM, Tropical Storm Philippe continues to show signs of weakening this weekend.
Tropical Update: Philippe staying weak & Rina forms as Tropical Storm; Both remain in the Atlantic
James Bennett
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter
Currituck County man facing a dozen child porn charges
Currituck County man facing a dozen child porn charges
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash