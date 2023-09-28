Advertise With Us
COMMISSIONER: Martin County manager shares resignation letter

James Bennett
James Bennett(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An embattled county manager is resigning from his position, according to a county commissioner.

County Commissioner Joe Ayers tells WITN that he received a resignation letter from Martin County Manager James Bennett.

It comes a day after Bennett and other county commissioners were named in a lawsuit filed by Commissioners Skip Gurganus and Joe Ayers.

The lawsuit says that Bennett received four different pay raises that Ayers and Gurganus were not aware of which brought his total salary up to $186,000 per year. It also claimed that nine different violations of the state’s open meeting laws and other meetings conducted without proper public access took place.

Last night a vote was called during a specially called commissioners meeting to fire Bennett but the vote failed 3-2.

The resignation is the latest in the saga for the county following the closure of Martin General Hospital.

