Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Citizens react after lawsuit from two commissioners is against Martin county

The lawsuit comes after county commissioner Ayers and Gurganus say they were not aware of...
The lawsuit comes after county commissioner Ayers and Gurganus say they were not aware of Martin County Managers raises.(Alyssa Hefner)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County is facing a lawsuit after concerns about the county manager’s pay were brought up in a County Commissioner’s meeting. Three commissioners are also named in the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Martin County Commissioners Joseph Ayers and Skip Gurganus, along with four other Martin County residents, filed a lawsuit against the county and the other three commissioners.

“I’m glad that people in Martin County have stood up for our citizens and those that don’t have a voice. I appreciate them doing that,” said Paul Roberson Jr., a Martin County resident.

The lawsuit comes after County Commissioner Ayers and Gurganus discovered County Manager James Bennett has received four different pay raises they say they were not aware of, bringing his total salary to more than $186k per year.

“Leaving a couple of the other commissioners out without a chance to vote on decision-making making, ya know, it’s kinda sad,” said Martin County resident Anthony Ginpolo.

The lawsuit also claims nine different violations of the state’s open meetings laws, along with other meetings they claim were conducted without proper public access.

The group wants a judge to toss out the hiring and subsequent salary increases for Bennett. Martin County resident Princess Wilson says she’s proud something is being done.

“I’m so ecstatic that my community has come together, and they have stood up for our whole entire county,” Wilson said. “It just makes me feel proud to be a citizen here in Martin County to see people making an effort to put their best foot forward and get things done. We actually got some things done.”

WITN did reach out to all three county commissioners who were sued, as well as the six people who brought the lawsuit. None of them are talking, nor is the embattled county manager saying anything.

There is also a specially-called commissioner meeting at 6 p.m., with the lawsuit being an issue that will likely come up.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Pamlico County say a six-month narcotics operation has netted 17 arrests so far.
DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County
Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal crash at 300 South Grace Street.
NEW INFO: Rocky Mount police investigating fatal wreck
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of...
Contractor for Dickinson Avenue facelift project files for bankruptcy
Iking Rafael Jones
POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ophelia impacts businesses in Oriental
Tropical Storm Ophelia impacts some businesses in the east
Nearly 400 million funded for new aircraft facility at Global TransPark in Kinston
Nearly 400 million funded for new aircraft facility at Global TransPark in Kinston
Crews battling shed fire in Onslow County
Contract announced for renovations and repairs at Ocracoke Light Station
Contract announced for renovations and repairs at Ocracoke Light Station