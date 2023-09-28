Citizens react after lawsuit from two commissioners is against Martin county

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County is facing a lawsuit after concerns about the county manager’s pay were brought up in a County Commissioner’s meeting. Three commissioners are also named in the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Martin County Commissioners Joseph Ayers and Skip Gurganus, along with four other Martin County residents, filed a lawsuit against the county and the other three commissioners.

“I’m glad that people in Martin County have stood up for our citizens and those that don’t have a voice. I appreciate them doing that,” said Paul Roberson Jr., a Martin County resident.

The lawsuit comes after County Commissioner Ayers and Gurganus discovered County Manager James Bennett has received four different pay raises they say they were not aware of, bringing his total salary to more than $186k per year.

“Leaving a couple of the other commissioners out without a chance to vote on decision-making making, ya know, it’s kinda sad,” said Martin County resident Anthony Ginpolo.

The lawsuit also claims nine different violations of the state’s open meetings laws, along with other meetings they claim were conducted without proper public access.

The group wants a judge to toss out the hiring and subsequent salary increases for Bennett. Martin County resident Princess Wilson says she’s proud something is being done.

“I’m so ecstatic that my community has come together, and they have stood up for our whole entire county,” Wilson said. “It just makes me feel proud to be a citizen here in Martin County to see people making an effort to put their best foot forward and get things done. We actually got some things done.”

WITN did reach out to all three county commissioners who were sued, as well as the six people who brought the lawsuit. None of them are talking, nor is the embattled county manager saying anything.

There is also a specially-called commissioner meeting at 6 p.m., with the lawsuit being an issue that will likely come up.

