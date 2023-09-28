Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Friday’s skies start cloudy before showing some peeks of blue

The cloud cover that has been with us over the past few days will depart over the weekend
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Friday’s skies start cloudy before showing some peeks of blue
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The stationary front that has kept us cloudy the past few days is showing signs of departure. The front will slowly slide out deeper into the Atlantic as another frontal boundary over the Great Lakes moves in. A slight chance of a few drops will remain in the forecast, mostly focused over more coastal communities, through Saturday and Sunday. Air temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s over the next three days before finally getting back to the low 80s by Monday of next week.

The sunshine that will be with us to start the upcoming work week will attempt to warm us up, but with clear skies overnight, the October air over ENC will stay cool. Daytime highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s while overnight lows dance around the 60° mark. A slight chance of drops will return to the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bennett
Citizens, two commissioners file lawsuit over Martin County manager hiring & pay raises
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Goldsboro police looking for missing woman
Fatal crash generic image
Pitt County man & woman killed in Rockingham County crash
Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal crash at 300 South Grace Street.
NEW INFO: Rocky Mount police investigating fatal wreck

Latest News

Martin County Manager announces resignation after lawsuit against Martin County and three...
Martin County Commissioners react after embattled county manager resigns
Martin county commissioners speak after county manger resigned following lawsuit
Martin county commissioners speak after county manger resigned following lawsuit
possible government shutdown impact
Possible government shutdown impact on residents in the east
Teachers’ pay raise from the new state budget faces complications
Teachers’ pay raise from the new state budget faces complications
Teachers' pay raise from the state budget faces complications.
Teachers’ pay raises from new state budget not equal for all