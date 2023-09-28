Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Friday’s skies start cloudy before showing some peeks of blue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The stationary front that has kept us cloudy the past few days is showing signs of departure. The front will slowly slide out deeper into the Atlantic as another frontal boundary over the Great Lakes moves in. A slight chance of a few drops will remain in the forecast, mostly focused over more coastal communities, through Saturday and Sunday. Air temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s over the next three days before finally getting back to the low 80s by Monday of next week.

The sunshine that will be with us to start the upcoming work week will attempt to warm us up, but with clear skies overnight, the October air over ENC will stay cool. Daytime highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s while overnight lows dance around the 60° mark. A slight chance of drops will return to the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.