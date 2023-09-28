Brothers charged with attempted murder after Bethel shooting

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Pitt County brothers are charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting in Bethel.

Shy’kim Carroll, 19, and Steven Carroll, 22, were arrested Monday.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. September 14th in the area of 211 Martin Street.

They learned that two men had fired shots at a vehicle that was leaving the apartments behind Bethel School.

Deputies were able to identify the shooters and warrants were obtained for the two brothers.

The Carroll brothers were booked in jail on $2,000,000 secured bonds.

