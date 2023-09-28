Advertise With Us
Brothers charged with attempted murder after Bethel shooting

Shy'kim Carroll and Steven Carroll
Shy'kim Carroll and Steven Carroll(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two Pitt County brothers are charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting in Bethel.

Shy’kim Carroll, 19, and Steven Carroll, 22, were arrested Monday.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. September 14th in the area of 211 Martin Street.

They learned that two men had fired shots at a vehicle that was leaving the apartments behind Bethel School.

Deputies were able to identify the shooters and warrants were obtained for the two brothers.

The Carroll brothers were booked in jail on $2,000,000 secured bonds.

