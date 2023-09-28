Bingo for Breast Cancer fundraiser happening tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Women’s League is hosting Bingo for Breast Cancer on Thursday.

The event features dinner, door prizes, 10 games of bingo, and lots of fun. Proceeds support Gardeners for Hope, a local non-profit that supports women undergoing breast cancer treatment in the Pitt County area.

The event is happening today at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville at 5:30 p.m.

