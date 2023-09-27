Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns in a Few Days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Not much will change with our weather the rest of the week. Overcast skies, breezy northeast winds, and spotty mist/drizzle stick around through Friday morning. Sunshine should start to appear by late Friday just in time for football. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s for kickoff and most aren’t expected to need the rain gear. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected over the weekend. A front on Sunday may bring in a few more showers. This front will keep humidity low but won’t bring a big drop in temperatures. Instead, we warm up! Sunshine takes us into the 80s all week.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecasted to stay out to sea this week, while retaining tropical storm strength through the end of the week. A strengthening tropical wave tracking just behind Philippe has a 90% chance of developing into a named storm in the next 48 hours. The next name on the list is Rina. Tropical development looks possible off the coast of Florida next week. Worth watching but no imminent threat.

