WITN thanks residents for wins in Pitt County’s “Best of 2023″

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN wants to thank those who made it number one in different categories of Pitt County’s “Best of 2023″ contest.

Hosted by The Daily Reflector and APG Eastern North Carolina, people were able to vote on everything from restaurants to entertainment venues.

In the “Miscellaneous” category there were several news-related contests to vote on.

Here’s where we placed:

“Best News Station” - Gold

“Best News Anchor” - Gold - Dave Jordan

“Best News Anchor” - Silver - Lauren Baker

“Best Reporter” - Gold - Dave Jordan

“Best Reporter” - Silver - Courtney Bunting

Thanks to everyone who voted for our station and its dedicated journalists.

