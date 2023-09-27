Advertise With Us
Washington-Warren Airport gets $13.5 million in state budget

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Millions of dollars will be heading to the Washington-Warren Airport following the approval of a new state budget.

The Washington-Warren Airport Authority says the budget provides $13.5 million in funding.

They say the money is slated for the development of key infrastructure and state-of-the-art data center, and other facilities chosen by the Airport Authority to bolster and stimulate advance air mobility design, engineering, training, and manufacturing initiatives at the Washington-Warren Airport.

