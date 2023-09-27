Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ & ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ To Return Next Week

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New episodes of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will return to WITN on Monday, October 2.

On Tuesday night, board members from the writers union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production that stretched nearly five months.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Pamlico County say a six-month narcotics operation has netted 17 arrests so far.
DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County
JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of...
Contractor for Dickinson Avenue facelift project files for bankruptcy
Iking Rafael Jones
POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King
Couple remembered as fatal house fire investigation continues
“They kept our family tight,” husband and wife killed in Beaufort County house fire remembered by family member
Javion Brown
Student charged with making threats toward Martin County schools

Latest News

Daniel Young
Man charged with attempted murder in Goldsboro shooting
James Bennett
Citizens, two commissioners file lawsuit over Martin County manager hiring & pay raises
The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled hearings this week to receive public...
North Carolina lawmakers to draw new maps for Congress and themselves
Rendering of raised Double Keepers' Quarters at the Ocracoke Light Station.
Contract announced for renovations and repairs at Ocracoke Light Station