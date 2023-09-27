‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ & ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ To Return Next Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New episodes of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will return to WITN on Monday, October 2.

On Tuesday night, board members from the writers union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production that stretched nearly five months.

