Teacher of the Week: Gladys Winfield

TOTW Gladys Winfield
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week WITN is highlighting a Pre-K teacher from Beaufort County.

Meet Gladys Winfield, a Pre-K teacher at Northeast Elementary School in Pinetown.

Her nomination says in part, “...She treats her students like one of her own. She has a way of connecting with any student, and not one student who has come across her path does not love her. A few of her students would start the first week of school very shy... by the end of the school year they’re really open towards Ms. Winfield.”

She has been at the elementary school for 15 years. Winfield was a Pre-K Teacher Assistant for the past 10 years.

TOTW Gladys Winfield's 2023-24 classroom
Winfield graduated from the University of Mount Olive and is now in her second year of teaching in the same classroom that she assisted in.

She believes children are our future world changers and Pre-K gives students a head start at the success in school to make a difference.

She was born and raised in Belhaven, and she grew up in Beaufort County Schools.

