State Budget’s passing secures over $421 million for local ENC projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the passing of the North Carolina State Budget, Eastern Carolina representatives announced serval local initiatives are set to get funding in the latest round of state appropriations.

Last Thursday, the state General Assembly approved the 2023 State Budget, and three counties in the east received $421,152,500 combined for local projects.

This is along with state tax cuts, personal income tax cuts, a 7% raise for most state employees, including teachers, and a 4% non-recurring payment from the general fund to supplement what retirees receive from the retirement system.

State Representative Chris Humphrey and State Senator Jim Perry say Lenoir, Greene, and Jones Counties are getting funding for 21 projects.

Lenoir County is getting $396,430,000 for nine projects.

They include:

$2,675,000 to Lenoir County for ambulances and facility repairs (F 71, 418)

$5,000,000 to Lenoir Community College for auto technology and training (H 13, 138)

$10,000 for the LaGrange Arts Council (F 71, 411)

$100,000 in a directed grant to Mary’s Kitchen in Kinston (F 73, 442)

$6,395,000 to the City of Kinston for the Adkin Branch Mitigation Project (E 43, 102)

$250,000 to the City of Kinston for Fire/Rescue/Police support (F 52, 190)

$2,000,000 to the City of Kinston for veterans home operations (F 207, 1103)

$350,000,000 to the Global TransPark for an aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul facility (H 5, 49)

$30,000,000 to the Global TransPark for a flight training and corporate office facility (F 59, 269)

Jones County is set to receive $19,100,000 for six projects.

They are listed as:

$100,000 to Jones County for a flood study (E 46, 141)

$1,500,000 for the Jones County Wellness/Fitness Center (F 70, 403)

$6,000,000 to the Town of Maysville for capital improvements (F 102, 787)

$500,000 to the Town of Pollocksville for infrastructure repairs (E 46, 134)

$10,700,000 for Jones County water treatment and valve additions (p. 366, 91)

$300,000 to the Town of Pollocksville for a mobile medical unit (F 104, 811)

Greene County was given funds for six projects, too. They are slated to receive $5,622,500 for the following projects:

$500,000 to Greene County for a new courtroom (F 64, 336)

$150,000 to Greene County for an economic development study (F 64, 337)

$50,000 for the Greene County Pregnancy Center (F 64, 338)

$4,222,500 to the Town of Snow Hill for water & wastewater infrastructure projects (p. 369, Section 12.2(e)(169))

$250,000 to the Town of Hookerton for water & wastewater infrastructure projects (p. 366, Section 12.2(e)(88))

$450,000 to the Town of Hookerton for USDA Loan (p. 371, Section 12.2(f)(8))

