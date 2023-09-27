Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky...
Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky watered abode.(Airbnb/Dreamworks)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to make one fantasy story very real for people just in time for Halloween.

It has re-created Shrek’s Swamp based on the 2001 animated movie. Ogre fans will find the place very earthy.

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss-covered murky watered abode.

Guests can light earwax candles, sit around a fire and enjoy Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay starting Oct. 13.

Up to three people will then get to visit the unique home Oct. 27-29.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Pamlico County say a six-month narcotics operation has netted 17 arrests so far.
DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County
JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of...
Contractor for Dickinson Avenue facelift project files for bankruptcy
Iking Rafael Jones
POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King
Javion Brown
Student charged with making threats toward Martin County schools
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $850 million after months without a big winner
North Carolina Education Lottery logo
North Carolina Education Lottery breaks records with $1 billion for education
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in...
Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K
The automakers are advising owners to park outdoors and away from structures until repairs are...
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors