Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy skies with pesky mist over the next few days

Outside of a few coastal showers, we’ve got a generally dry week ahead
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A stationary front associated with a low pressure system offshore will continue to supply cooler and slightly humid conditions across the east over the next several days. The close proximity of the low pressure to our area may produce widely scattered showers and misty conditions through this evening, and once again on Thursday. Winds will be breezy, especially along the coast this afternoon. Winds could reach 15 to 25 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. The winds will relax once the low moves away.

Towards the end of the week an approaching high pressure system to the west, may help to reduce the cloud cover and allow the sunshine to return to the east.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecasted to stay out to sea this week, while retaining tropical storm strength through the end of the week. A strengthening tropical wave tracking just behind Philippe has a 90% chance of developing into a named storm in the next 48 hours. The next name on the list is Rina.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

