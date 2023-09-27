Advertise With Us
Rocky Mount police investigating fatal wreck

Rocky Mount police are investigating a fatal crash at 300 South Grace Street.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a deadly wreck that happened in the city Tuesday evening.

Police said they were investigating a wreck that happened on South Grace Street between Western Avenue and Hammond Street where a car traveling south struck a utility pole and then a home.

This is a developing story and WITN is working to get additional information.

