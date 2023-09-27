Advertise With Us
Powerball jackpot climbs to $850 million; $50K ticket sold in Beaufort County

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s another chance for you to win a big jackpot as tonight’s Powerball is worth $850 million.

The jackpot is the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.

While no one won the jackpot on Monday night, someone bought a $50,000 ticket in Beaufort County.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the ticket, which matched four white balls and the red ball, was bought at the Highway 33 Convenience Mart in Edward.

Powerball has gone 29 consecutive drawings without a winner. If you win tonight, you’ll walk away with $397.4 million in cash or the $850 million annuity.

You can see the Powerball drawing live here on WITN-TV.

