Pitt County ABC board donates $50,000 to ECU alcohol education initiative

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has received a $50,000 grant from the Pitt County ABC Board to support alcohol education initiatives on campus.

East Carolina University’s alcohol education initiatives were designed to reduce underage drinking and alcohol abuse among students, according to the university.

These initiatives include:

  • Alcohol education workshops and seminars on topics such as the effects of alcohol on the body, the dangers of underage drinking and responsible drinking strategies.
  • Peer-to-peer education programs that train students to educate their peers about the risks of alcohol abuse and help them make responsible decisions about alcohol consumption.
  • Social media campaigns that reach students with information about alcohol education and prevention such as the dangers of drunk driving, the importance of drinking responsibly and the resources available to students who need help with substance use disorder.
  • Bystander intervention training that educates students how to identify and intervene in situations where someone is at risk of alcohol-related harm.
  • Collegiate recovery community that offers support to those who are in or actively seeking recovery and their allies.

This grant is part of the ongoing partnership since 2008.

“We are grateful to the Pitt County ABC Board for its continued support of our alcohol education initiatives,” said Dr. LaNika Wright, associate vice chancellor for health and well-being at ECU. “This funding will allow us to continue to educate our students about the risks of alcohol abuse and help them make responsible decisions about alcohol consumption.”

