PHOTOS: 8-foot albino boa constrictor discovered under car hood at Myrtle Beach dealership

Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor under the hood of a car on Tuesday morning.
By Kristin Nelson and Eric Richards
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Technicians at a Myrtle Beach car dealership found more than just the engine under the hood of a car Tuesday morning.

They discovered an eight-foot albino boa constrictor!

Matt Trudeau, who works as a senior master technician at Beach Automotive Group, took pictures of the monster snake.

Trudeau said his co-worker, Tony Galli, was the one who made the discovery.

Trudeau said that the car was brought in for issues that were not snake related. He said Galli test drove the car on Monday and then brought it into the shop.

Then on Tuesday morning, when Galli opened the hood of the car, he was quite surprised to find the albino boa constrictor.

“I called the shop foreman down to see if he likes playing with snakes, because I don’t really care for them,” said Galli.

Trudeau said Russell Cavender, who is well-known in the Grand Strand for critter removal, came in to get the snake out of the car.

“This is really something that you do not see every day,” said Cavender.

Since the owner of the vehicle doesn’t want the snake, or even know where it came from, Cavender will take care of it until the owner reaches out. If no one claims to rare snake, it most likely will be sent to a breeder.

“This particular spices won’t survive up here. We have too cold winters here,” said Cavender.

Since the story hit the internet, there have been over a dozen people reaching out, asking to adopt the snake.

