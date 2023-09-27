North Carolina Education Lottery breaks records with $1 billion for education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that - for the first time ever - they were able to raise more than $1 billion for education in a single year.

This makes the North Carolina Education Lottery one of ten others to raise more than $1 billion for their respective good causes.

They also announced since the lottery started in 2006, they have raised a total of $10 billion for education.

“This milestone was achieved through the tremendous effort of the most talented and dedicated lottery team in the nation,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Their incredible commitment to the lottery’s mission of raising maximum revenue for education stays at the forefront of everything they do each and every day. Every dollar raised goes to education and the investment pays dividends for students for years to come.”

Money raised in the lottery goes to fund schools, building new schools, and renovating old schools.

