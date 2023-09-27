Man charged with attempted murder in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police have arrested a man they say is responsible for wounding someone in a shooting last Friday.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:14 p.m. Friday night when they were sent to an area on Elm Street after getting an alert of gunfire from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

Police say they did not find anyone injured at that location and the shooter had already left the area, but they were able to collect evidence.

According to police, they located a car that had what they described as “obvious damage from gunfire” at a different place in the city. Police say they were able to link the car to the 7:14 p.m. ShotSpotter alert.

Police say they were then told that 23-year-old Sileek Warren of Goldsboro had been taken to UNC Health Wayne shortly after the Elm Street gunfire happened with gunshot wounds. Warren was later transferred to ECU Health for further treatment.

Police say a second man, 21-year-old Jykeis Mclean of Goldsboro was not injured.

According to police, warrants were taken out for 29-year-old Daniel Young of Goldsboro for the shooting, Young was arrested in Raleigh on Wednesday by the Raleigh Police Department.

Police say Young has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Young is being held in the Wake County Jail on no bond.

