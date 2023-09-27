Advertise With Us
John Paul II Catholic High School hosts Casino Night

Join JP II at their Casino Night for a night of adults-only fun in support of their students.(JP II)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Join JP II at their Casino Night for a night of adults-only fun in support of their students.

The event will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at the JPII Athletic Center. They will have seven Blackjack tables, two Roulette tables, and a Craps table that will be open from 6:00-9:30 p.m. Casino chips can be used to purchase raffle tickets for items from local businesses. Raffle tickets can also be purchased at the event.

Tickets for the Casino night are $60 for an individual, or $100 for a couple. Each ticket includes $100 worth of casino chips, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, and two tickets for beer, wine, Pepsi, or water.

For more information, visit their website here.

WITN is a proud sponsor of John Paul II Catholic High School’s Casino Night.

