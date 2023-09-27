Greenville ENC Alliance receives two economic development awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One economic development agency in the East brought home the gold and silver for excellence.

Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance announced they received two 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the International Economic Development Council, or IEDC. One gold and one silver award.

The gold award in the Innovation in Economic Development category and the silver in Special Purpose Website category. These awards came from serving ten county populations across the East and from the ‘Grow ENC’ initiative.

“This Gold Award is a clear indicator that the Greenville ENC Alliance is well on our way to becoming a best-in-class organization. Through the support of our investors and communities, we have the talented staff and resources needed to excel,” said Greenville ENC Alliance president and CEO Josh Lewis. “As we continue to produce innovative and unique marketing pieces, we will enhance our business development performance and ultimately our outputs. It is an honor to be recognized by the leading economic development association and our peers.”

IEDC honors those initiatives throughout the country that consistently and significantly impact their community every year, according to the announcement.

