Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Goldsboro police looking for missing woman

Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.
Nikki Thompson was last seen around Day Circle in Goldsboro.(Goldsboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a woman reported missing.

The Goldsboro Police Department is searching for Nikki Thompson.

They say the 51-year-old was last seen on Day Circle on September 22 around 3:30 p.m.

Officers say she is about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 919-705-6572.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in Pamlico County say a six-month narcotics operation has netted 17 arrests so far.
DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County
JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of...
Contractor for Dickinson Avenue facelift project files for bankruptcy
Iking Rafael Jones
POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King
Javion Brown
Student charged with making threats toward Martin County schools
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

Philippe continues to track westward while weakening.
Tropical Update: Philippe staying weak; No threat to U.S.
Teacher of the Week: Gladys Winfield
Teacher of the Week: Gladys Winfield
TOTW Gladys Winfield
Teacher of the Week: Gladys Winfield
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds sticking around Wednesday, but still not much rain