Goldsboro police looking for missing woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a woman reported missing.

The Goldsboro Police Department is searching for Nikki Thompson.

They say the 51-year-old was last seen on Day Circle on September 22 around 3:30 p.m.

Officers say she is about 5-foot-2 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 919-705-6572.

