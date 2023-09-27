Advertise With Us
ECU hosting job & internship fair for students & alumni today

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A university in the east is inviting students and alumni to a convention center today for opportunities to talk to prospective employers Wednesday.

East Carolina Univerity is hosting two job fairs at the Greenville Convention Center today.

There will be a Job and Internship Fair from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this morning followed by a Science, Engineering, and Technology fair from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Job and Internship fair in the morning will feature over 100 employers recruiting students from all academic majors.

In the afternoon, the Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair welcomes more than 200 employers recruiting students specifically for jobs and internships in the fields of engineering, construction management, pharmaceuticals, technology, and more.

Both events are open to current ECU students and alumni.

