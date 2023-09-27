Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center to hold 58th annual banquet next week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina Vocational Center (ECVC) is set to hold its 58th annual banquet next week, celebrating the contributions that people with disabilities are able to give to the workforce.

Chip Morehead said his dream of working with boats has been able to become his reality at Avalanche Motorsports through the center.

“Yes, I love it, and it was so great.” said Morehead, “I like cleaning it and then I clean the road and also cleaning out the parking lot so it looks like it’s good as new”

Morehead was able to get the job thanks to the help of ECVC and employment specialist Lisa Taylor.

“My thing is whatever their dream job is or whatever their job goals are that’s what we try to match them with,” said Taylor

Owner Todd Myers says that Morehead has been working at Avalanche Motorsports for several months pitching wherever he is needed, and the he is positive addition to the team.

“Oh, he’s been wonderful,” said Myers. “I mean his attitude is infectious. We really enjoy having him here.”

“Chip is awesome,” said Lamott Cowan, one of his co-workers at Avalanche. “He brings smiles to everyone and he’s super energetic no matter what the task chip is excited to do it.”

ECVC itself is getting excited for October with its banquet on 58th banquet honoring people like Chip and highlighting National Disability Employment Awareness Month. J.R. Martinez is scheduled to be a guest speaker.

The banquet will be held at Rock Springs on April 5th and will be hosted by WITN’s own Dave Jordan.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

