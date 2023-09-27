Dollar General robbed in Nash County
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Dollar General in southern Nash County was robbed Tuesday night.
Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that a man covering his face with a mask and brandishing a gun walked into the Flood’s Chapel Dollar General at the intersection of NC Hwy 581 and NC Hwy 97 near Spring Hope shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies said the man, who they described as African-American and wearing dark-colored clothes, took money from the cash register and left the building.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.