DO YOU KNOW US? Winterville police seek suspects in Tuesday attempted robbery and assault

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men they say attempted to rob a tobacco shop on Cooper Street.

According to police the two men in the picture went into the Winterville Express 1 at 593 Cooper Street at 3:38 p.m. Police say that the men tried to rob the store and that one employee was assaulted and injured during the robbery attempt.

Police said that employees told them the men threatened to return later with a gun before leaving the store.

According to police, surveillance video captured the pictures and showed that the two men were driving an older model dark green Toyota Tundra with heavy damage on the driver’s side.

Police said additional video footage showed that the white man was driving the truck when is entered a nearby Speedway parking lot before leaving that lot and then driving out of Winterville.

Police described the two men as a black man wearing a mask, black shirt, and blue shorts as well as a white man wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts with a black Bass Pro Shop hat.

Winterville Police say that there is a reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of these men. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

