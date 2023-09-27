Contract announced for renovations and repairs at Ocracoke Light Station

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The National Park Service (NPS) has announced who will be awarded the contract to do repairs and renovations at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Light Station.

The NPS announced Monday that Terra Site Constructors, LLC of Front Royal, Virginia was awarded the $3.6 million contract to raise and make repairs to Double Keepers’ Quarters and other structures at the Ocracoke Light Station.

According to the NPS, the Ocracoke Light Station was built in 1823 and consists of the historic Ocracoke Lighthouse, Double Keepers’ Quarters, and five other structures. NPS says that all the structures incurred wind and flood damage from Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The NPS says that the project is expected to last 12 months and will include raising the Double Keepers’ Quarters by more than four feet to protect against storm surges, raising the Store House, Carpenter’s Shop, Generator House, and Privy by approximately two feet on concrete masonry piers with concrete footers, repair interior and exterior storm damage, and repaint all structures, remediate all structures for mold, lead-based paint and asbestos-containing material, and install a pathway from the existing boardwalk to a custom lift to the Double Keepers’ Quarters.

According to the NPS the pathway and custom lift will meet Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) accessibility standards.

“We thank the public, including many Ocracoke community members, for the input and ideas that led to this preservation solution,” said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “The project will balance the need for protection from coastal hazards, including flooding, while preserving many of the character-defining features of the 200-year-old light station. The improvements and repairs help the Seashore heal from the impacts of Hurricane Dorian and places this important light station in a stronger position to withstand future storms.”

