Ayden-Grifton takes five set thriller over Farmville Central, J.H. Rose sweeps South Central

Chargers stay undefeated
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - #18 Ayden-Grifton volleyball claimed a five-set win over rival Farmville Central 3-2. The Chargers took the first two sets before the Jags won the next two. Ayden-Grifton was able to close out the final set to take the match and stay undefeated on the season.

“Every year I have coached, every time this has ever happened where we win the first two and lost the next two, we lost the next three. We just kind of relaxed,” says Chargers head coach Nicole Waters, “I said look you know I smiled a little bit, we laughed a little bit, I stuck my tongue out at Lainy a little bit we had some fun. This one, this is a hard environment to win in and on the road it is even better.”

#24 J.H. Rose held home court against South Central 3-0 in Greenville as well.

