ART WALK to showcase all Downtown Greenville has to offer

Happening on the first Friday of each month starting at 5-8 p.m. with a complimentary FREE shuttle to get around town
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville is full of art, and the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to show off so much more during it’s Art Walk series.

The series first kicked off for the year last month and is returning for its second month on October 6 from 5-8 p.m.

If you can’t make this one, the series is first Friday of every month! So you have multiple chances to check it out :)

GREENVILLE ARTWALK
GREENVILLE ARTWALK(WITN)

The new addition this time around is the Emerald Express which offers a free ride to the various sites included in the monthly Art Walk.

The ride will be extra special as the conductor is not only an area Historian, but he also knows a thing or two about Greenville ghost stories too which is extremely timely for October.

EMERGE GALLERY & ARTS CENTER/ART WALK
EMERGE GALLERY & ARTS CENTER/ART WALK(WITN)

Emerge Gallery & Arts Center’s Michael Krane stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to chat all things Art Walk and gives us all the details as to why you along with your family and friends should check out this event!

Here’s a hint: It’s way MORE than just ART here in Greenville --- it’s a real sense of COMMUNITY.

Make sure to check out the FULL interview above for everything you need to know about this Art Walk series.

ART WALK STOPS
ART WALK STOPS(WITN)

Daniel Young
Man charged with attempted murder in Goldsboro shooting
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center to hold 58th annual banquet next week
Eastern Carolina Vocational Center to hold 58th annual banquet next week