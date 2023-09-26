Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Week of Clouds, A Breeze, and Cool Temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low-pressure system off the coast will pass by this week keeping our weather cloudy, cool, and breezy. This low has parts of the remnants of Ophelia but also other low-pressure aspects from a different system. We’re not expecting tropical development with this system. Even so, it’ll bring breezy northeast winds helping keep temperatures down. More stay in the 70s on Tuesday than the 80s under partly or mostly cloudy skies. Wind picks up on Thursday and may linger for the rest of the week. The steady northeast wind may help water build up along the Outer Banks and shorelines around the Sounds. 1-2 feet of inundation is expected. Shower chances also look higher along the coast than inland. Rain won’t be anything heavy but may require a rain jacket at times. Highs generally stay in the 70s this week and overnight temperatures near 60 degrees. Even next week doesn’t look very warm.

As for the tropics, our highest threat continues to be disturbances in the Gulf or something developing close by like Ophelia. Window may open next week for development off the coast once again. Philippe and another disturbance way out in the Atlantic will need to be watched as well. One of these systems may slip under high pressure and make it to the Antilles.

