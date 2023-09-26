Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Pesky Shower Chances Linger for the Rest of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The large-scale weather pattern for most of the week will feature an area of low pressure drifting offshore the Mid-Atlantic states. The proximity of the low-pressure system to Eastern NC will be close enough to increase cloud cover, wind, and the opportunity for showers to move through at times. High pressure to the north of the low will provide a persistent northeasterly flow across the region, keeping daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’re hoping rain chances fall and skies clear by the weekend but we still may have a few showers around. We warm up next week and sunshine returns as a front pushes through early next week.

Tropical Storm Philippe and another disturbance behind it don’t pose much of a threat to the US. Even as it moves further west, it’ll enter an environment not conducive for further development. Anything we’ll need to watch closely will probably develop closer to our coast. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes area this weekend into next week could open the door early next week for a chance of development off the coast.

