Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Trump lawyers say prosecutors want to ‘silence’ him with gag order in his federal 2020 election case

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023....
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are slamming prosecutors’ request for a narrow gag order in his 2020 election subversion case in Washington, calling it an effort to “unconstitutionally silence” his political speech.

In court papers filed late Monday, attorneys for Trump urge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to deny the proposal to bar the Republican ex-president from making inflammatory and intimidating comments about witnesses, lawyers and other people involved in the criminal case.

Trump’s attorneys call the request a “desperate effort at censorship” that would prevent him from telling his side of the story on the campaign trial as he runs to retake the White House in 2024.

“The prosecution may not like President’s Trump’s entirely valid criticisms, but neither it nor this Court are the filter for what the public may hear,” his legal team wrote. “If the prosecution wishes to avoid criticism for abusing its power, the solution is simple: stop abusing its power. The Constitution allows no alternative.”

In seeking the order earlier this month, special counsel Jack Smith’s team pointed to what it said is a pattern of “false and inflammatory” statements by Trump about the case as well as comments meant to intimidate or harass people he believes are potential witnesses against him. Prosecutors told the judge that a “narrow, well-defined” order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case and to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

Trump’s lawyers said prosecutors haven’t proved why such an order would be necessary, saying that his social media posts haven’t intimidated any possible witnesses and that there’s no real concern his comments would taint the jury pool.

Trump’s lawyers have also asked the judge to recuse herself from the case, saying her past public statements about him and his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol call into question whether she can be fair.

There’s a high bar for recusal, and Smith’s team has said there is no valid basis to have the judge removed from the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
The governor says the expansion will start December 1st.
Cooper says Medicaid expansion to launch December 1st
The street will be closed for construction of a roundabout.
West 5th Street closing in Greenville for roundabout consturction

Latest News

Arrest made after drive-by shooting in Windsor
A low water level is seen where sills are being made in the Mississippi River to help limit...
EXPLAINER: Saltwater intrusion is affecting drinking water in parts of Louisiana
The Mississippi River is dropping to “historic lows.” (Source: CNN/WVUE/WDSU/KFVS/US ARMY CORPS...
With Mississippi River levels low, saltwater intrusion is a problem in Louisiana
5 a.m. Tuesday update
Tropical Update: Philippe continues heading westward towards the Caribbean