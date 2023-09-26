Advertise With Us
Three Wrightsville Beach bridges up for discussion

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three bridges in the east will be the subject of discussion as officials look to hear from the public about replacing them.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to talk about replacing a bridge on U.S. 76, and the bridges on U.S. 74.

These projects aim to replace aging structures to improve connectivity and provide safe passage for travelers.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church.

